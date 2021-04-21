Golf course croc makes meal of barra

THERE are on-course water hazards as a golfer you do your best to avoid and then there's reptilian fairway hazards Far Northern golfers need to be keenly aware of when teeing off.

Only in North Queensland can golfers enjoy the serenity of the Mirage Country Club while witnessing first-hand a real live predator chow down an iconic fish species.

Golfers playing a round at the Sheraton Mirage Port Douglas have been treated to an amazing sight at the 18th tee.

A group of business associates playing a round at the Port Douglas last Friday were left aghast at the sight of decent- sized croc making a meal of a barra at the 18th tee.

Keen golfer Andrew Reeves said he had spotted the croc on the course before but had never seen it take on a barramundi.

"We were eyeing up the tee shot and looked across and were like 'wow'," he said.

"It was a fair sized barra and a fair sized croc and then he starts chomping it down and then he just goes 'whack' and twists and the whole think exploded, it was incredible.

"And then we all said at the same time, 'Far North Queensland is just an awesome place'."

In 2015 wildlife officers set traps to catch a 3.7m croc at the Mirage Golf Club, Port Douglas.

Spurred by the COVID crisis, a group of 12 organisations got together to play a two-day event at the Sheraton Mirage and support local business, Media Power owner Gary Cutler said.

He said all players were blown away by the spectacle.

"It's interesting, it looks like it was a really big croc but it was actually about 2m," he said.

"It was one of the most fantastic things to see, it was a great experience to see a croc perform like that."

Large crocodiles are often present at the course, due to its proximity to Dickson Inlet.

In 2015 a 3.7m "celebrity" croc at the Mirage Golf Club caught the attention of wildlife offers and was targeted for removal.

Port Douglas resident John Lahiff, 66, was attacked by a crocodile on the 11th hole at the Palmer Sea Reef golf course in Port Douglas, also in 2015.

Originally published as Golf course croc makes meal of barra in 'incredible' performance