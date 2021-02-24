Menu
Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park caught pics of the golf ball-sized hail that lashed Killarney on Tuesday.
Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park caught pics of the golf ball-sized hail that lashed Killarney on Tuesday.
Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

Tessa Flemming
24th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
While Warwick has been left dry after highly-anticipated storm predictions, other Southern Downs towns were pelted by freak hail and whopping falls.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported near Queen Mary Falls on Tuesday afternoon at about 4pm, according to Killarney resident John Towells.

“In the mountains, it was hard, good golf-sized hail but not a lot of it,” Mr Towells said.

“There was only a scattering all over the place, there wasn’t a big sheet of it.”

The freak weather was followed by “strong, gusty winds”, Mr Towells added.

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff Queen Mary Falls reported 34mm while Carr’s Lookout reported 24mm.

At Spicer’s Lookout, near Maryvale, residents were treated to a massive 52mm deluge.

“They were quite patchy and these higher totals were quite isolated,” Ms Hoff noted.

Warwick only recorded 2.4mm.

John Towells capture the storm heading into Killarney's mountains.
John Towells capture the storm heading into Killarney's mountains.

About 100,000 lightning strikes were also seen across the region from the Sunshine Coast to the Darling Downs.

Hopes are lingering for more rainfall, with a wet Wednesday afternoon on the horizon.

About 5-15mm could hit Warwick, with up to 10mm on the Granite Belt. said Ms Hoff.

The region has been an epicentre for cloudy weather this past week, with some Warwick residents recording up to 34mm of rain on Monday.

