Gold Coast’s Arrow ready to fire at Taumalolo

Taumalolo was in tremendous form before the season was put on hold. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Taumalolo was in tremendous form before the season was put on hold. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow has revealed his plan of attack to stop rampaging Cowboy Jason Taumalolo ahead of an epic contest between opposing No.13's in Townsville on Friday night.

Arrow and Taumalolo are expected to be named at lock for their respective teams today, ahead of Friday's Queensland derby season resumption.

Taumalolo will be looking to continue his dominant start to the year after he broke the NRL record for most run metres by a forward in a match (318m) in the Cowboys' Round 2 clash against the Bulldogs.

According to Fox Sports Lab, the 26-year-old averaged more than 200m in both games against the Titans last year, scoring a try in each one and busting through 12 tackles.

Arrow said he was wary of his opposition number this week but is preparing to tire out the Tongan tearaway.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership, returning Thursday 28th May. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"He's the best middle forward in the game, has been for many years now, and he's a strike wherever he's playing," Arrow said.

"He's someone we're going to have to get numbers in and hopefully control the ruck and control him because he's a damaging player.

"He can score 40m runaway tries, so we're going to have to get numbers in and make sure we're dominating the ruck.

"They're a big forward pack so fatigue can get to them.

"Taumalolo and Jordan McLean, hopefully we get them off (to the bench to rest) as soon as possible."

The Titans will be without star fullback AJ Brimson, who is still nursing a back injury, while Cowboys skipper Michael Morgan will sit out Friday's match as he continues to recover from minor shoulder surgery.

Arrow will be tasked with stoppin Taumalolo. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

As part of the NRL's strict biosecurity guidelines, the Gold Coast squad will board a chartered flight to Townsville on Friday morning before flying home immediately after the game.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will today make a call on whether Matt Lodge will play this week against Parramatta.

The squad has been training with skipper Alex Glenn and young gun Jamil Hopoate in the backrow, Pat Carrigan at prop and Thomas Flegler in the No.13.

Joe Ofahengaue will return from a two-match ban and is likely to be named on the bench alongside utility Herbie Farnworth, Rhys Kennedy and Ethan Bullemor if Lodge does not play.

Originally published as Gold Coast's Arrow ready to fire at Taumalolo