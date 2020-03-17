Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Gold Coast missing person: Have you seen him?

by Emily Halloran
17th Mar 2020 11:39 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a man who was reported missing from Mudgeeraba last night.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at 7.30pm at Stockman Crescent house before leaving on foot without his wallet, mobile phone or car keys.

He has not made contact with his family since.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police
Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police

Police and family hold serious concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Cronkright is described as caucasian, 182cm tall and slouches forward, average build, light brown shaggy style hair and has a three-day style facial hair growth on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie; jeans; black sneakers and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast missing person queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        premium_icon ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        News NO bookings and grave concerns as Southern Downs tourism grapples to survive the pandemic.

        CORONAVIRUS BAN: What Southern Downs events are cancelled

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS BAN: What Southern Downs events are cancelled

        News UPDATED: More events cancelled as non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people...

        The story behind our fantastic Apple & Grape volunteers

        premium_icon The story behind our fantastic Apple & Grape volunteers

        News The youths who set out to the Granite Belt with an Apple & Grape mission

        War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        premium_icon War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        News Health Minister slams ‘selfish’ panic buyers, Qld records seven new cases