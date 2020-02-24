Going right to the source for grape experience

CRUSHING IT: Toowoomba Grammar School Year 9 agricultural science students with teacher Michael Boyce in the vineyard.

STUDENTS from Toowoomba Grammar School swapped their usual classroom activities for a session of grape picking on Friday as a part of the agriculture science subject the school offers.

The program is run through the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism, with campus manager Chrissy Mattiazzi saying it was a great way for the younger generation to learn what careers were available in the wine industry.

“Students from other places like Toowoomba or even the city don’t really know much about winemaking,” Mrs Mattiazzi said.

“It’s great to have students outside the district come in and see what opportunities our students in Stanthorpe get.

“Toowoomba students would get opportunities that our students don’t so it’s a really good exchange to let the kids out there know that this is available for them.”

Not only does it make students more aware of different career paths, Mrs Mattiazzi said it also kept the younger generation in the district.

“Some of them from this trip might say ‘oh, this is something I might want to do in the future’ rather than sending them off to larger areas for university because there is nothing here for them,” she said.

Students spent the day at QCWT grape picking and crushing, learning about the winemaking process from an industry professional.

Year 9 agricultural science teacher Michael Boyce said the class of 25 was broken up over two days, ensuring each student got the most out of the experience.

“The subject does one term of viticulture to make students aware of the process that goes into winemaking,” Mr Boyce said.”

He said the hands-on experience helped students wrap their heads around the curriculum more easily.

“It’s a better way of learning for most of them,” Mr Boyce said.

For students Darcy Neal and Dougal Mcinnerney, it was their first time visiting Stanthorpe.

“Getting out here and physically seeing it makes it easier to understand what they are talking about in the classroom,” Darcy said.

“It’s a good opportunity so I really enjoy it,” Dougal said.