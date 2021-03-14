GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

RAISING FUNDS: Ruby Gulliver’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money towards the toddler’s funeral. Picture: Facebook

RAISING FUNDS: Ruby Gulliver’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money towards the toddler’s funeral. Picture: Facebook

Ruby Gulliver's family have created a fundraising campaign for the toddler's funeral following her tragic death in a Western Downs dam.

The GoFundMe page created by her father Trent Gulliver has been made to help assist with costs for the two-year-old's funeral, after her body was tragically discovered on a rural Tara property on March 9.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

"I would like to give my little [one] the most amazing and most memorable funeral I can," Mr Gulliver said.

"Please help if you can, thank you."

Ruby Gulliver, 2, from Tara was found submerged in a dam on March 9. Picture Facebook

Hundreds of people united to scour a 1500 hectare property for the missing child on March 8, only for her to be found in the dam, only 70m from her home.

Police were notified of her disappearance about 3.30pm on March 8, where it was revealed she was playing with her dogs besides the residence before she went missing.

Friends and family immediately began searching, and were joined concerned community members, Origin Gas workers, SES volunteers, and other emergency volunteer organisations.

PolAir, police dogs an ADF helicopter joined the search later that evening, with the dive squad attending from Brisbane to search the dam near the house.

Her body was found in the water about 1am on March 9.

There has since been an outpouring of emotion following her tragic passing, with Ruby's mother Sky Gulliver penning a touching tribute to her young daughter.

Ruby Gulliver’s family is in mourning following her tragic death.

"Fly high my precious baby girl … I love you so much," she said.

"You didn't deserve to go the way you did, you were taken too soon.

"Mummy and daddy loves you so, so much baby girl."

Ruby's aunty Alisha Manning posted a heartfelt tribute to her niece, and said that words "couldn't describe" the hole Ruby left behind in her heart.

"I love you so much and I'll miss you like crazy," she said.

"I'll look after your mum and dad and sister (the) best I can.

"Fly high baby girl until we meet again, aunty Alisha."

The Tara community has united following this heartbreaking loss by joining together to fundraise supplies and food for the distraught family.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription