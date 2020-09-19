‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

LADDER LEADING CLASH: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks will compete to retain their top spot against the Rockville Rovers this weekend. Picture: Kevin Farmer

THE top spot in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division is what the Stanthorpe United Redbacks will be fighting for when they take to the field this weekend.

The ladder leading Redbacks have an 8-2 record in the tightly contested competition, with the Rockville Rovers trailing by just two points.

Coach Brad Rub said this Sunday’s match-up with the Rovers would be his side’s toughest test of the season.

“It seems every game at the moment we’re playing for top spot, so it’ll keep the guys on their toes definitely,” Rub said.

“Rockville was our second game that we had, and I’d say it was a pretty tight game, we walked away learning a lot from that game.

“Between now and then, we’re definitely a different side and we’ve grown in those eight or nine weeks.”

The Stanthorpe United Redbacks will travel to Toowoomba this weekend for their top-of-the-table clash against the Rockville Rovers.

The mid-season signing of striker Brad Thompson has helped clinch the side’s close victories.

Rub said the “goal hungry” player was likely to be the Rovers’ main target on Sunday.

“If they do that, we’ve got people across the park that will take the extra space,” he said.

“I don’t think it’ll be a big factor (if they target him); I don’t think he’ll have as much time and space as any of us have had in the past few weeks.

“But that’s a game plan we’ll wait and see and I think he’ll relish it anyway.”

The game, which is shaping up to be a grand final preview, is one Rub said the team would approach like any other.

“Any time now we play a top four side will really determine where we’ll finish for the year,” he said.

“We will still keep the mentality of one game at a time.

“If we all do our role, we should come away with our heads held high.”

