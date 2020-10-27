Glorious arrival welcomed by Rose City gardeners

LIKE everyone in our region, we are celebrating the long-awaited arrival of rain.

How glorious it is to look out from the back veranda and see green grass shimmering in the setting sun.

There is mud everywhere and the dogs aren’t allowed anywhere near the house with their muddy paws, but we wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Slowly but surely, our land is recovering and we are grateful.

Rainy days are best celebrated with cake, and this week we celebrated with Swedish Nut Cake, a lovely, dense cake laced with walnuts, cinnamon, and a hint of bush lemon zest and topped with a luscious cream cheese icing.

It sure was nice with a cup of Earl Grey Tea while the rain fell.

Before the rain began, I spent a couple of days transplanting seedlings into bigger pots, shifting trees into even bigger pots, and planting a few more trays of seeds to keep us going through the summer months.

Green tomatoes with raindrops.

What a gift to have the rain come and give them all such a good boost.

We continue to harvest mulberries, asparagus, beans, peas, and so many radishes.

I forget how quickly radishes grow.

One moment they’re tiny seeds in the ground and within a few short weeks I’m pulling up handfuls of the little beauties.

They really are the most encouraging vegetable for any gardener because you get results so quickly.

Over the weekend I made a big batch of mulberry liqueur and it is ageing in the pantry.

It will be the perfect celebratory tipple for Christmas.

The apple champagne I started a couple of months ago is nearly ready to be bottled and aged.

It won’t be ready for this New Year’s Eve, but next year’s festivities will be extra merry with that lovely brew.