Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SWEET TREATS: Southern Downs gardener Krista Bjorn shares her Swedish nut cake.
SWEET TREATS: Southern Downs gardener Krista Bjorn shares her Swedish nut cake.
News

Glorious arrival welcomed by Rose City gardeners

Krista Bjorn
27th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIKE everyone in our region, we are celebrating the long-awaited arrival of rain.

How glorious it is to look out from the back veranda and see green grass shimmering in the setting sun.

There is mud everywhere and the dogs aren’t allowed anywhere near the house with their muddy paws, but we wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Slowly but surely, our land is recovering and we are grateful.

Rainy days are best celebrated with cake, and this week we celebrated with Swedish Nut Cake, a lovely, dense cake laced with walnuts, cinnamon, and a hint of bush lemon zest and topped with a luscious cream cheese icing.

It sure was nice with a cup of Earl Grey Tea while the rain fell.

Before the rain began, I spent a couple of days transplanting seedlings into bigger pots, shifting trees into even bigger pots, and planting a few more trays of seeds to keep us going through the summer months.

Green tomatoes with raindrops.
Green tomatoes with raindrops.

What a gift to have the rain come and give them all such a good boost.

We continue to harvest mulberries, asparagus, beans, peas, and so many radishes.

I forget how quickly radishes grow.

One moment they’re tiny seeds in the ground and within a few short weeks I’m pulling up handfuls of the little beauties.

They really are the most encouraging vegetable for any gardener because you get results so quickly.

Over the weekend I made a big batch of mulberry liqueur and it is ageing in the pantry.

It will be the perfect celebratory tipple for Christmas.

The apple champagne I started a couple of months ago is nearly ready to be bottled and aged.

It won’t be ready for this New Year’s Eve, but next year’s festivities will be extra merry with that lovely brew.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Business JOBS AND MORE: ‘Exciting’ new craft brewery and restaurant signposted for city hub. DETAILS INSIDE:

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Peter Beattie says Queensland must follow NSW’s lead

        STORM CHECKLIST: Warwick residents brace for wild weather

        Premium Content STORM CHECKLIST: Warwick residents brace for wild weather

        Weather ‘Prepare now’: BOM warns very severe thunderstorms on their way.

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum