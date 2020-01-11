Global outrage over ‘hurtful’ toilet seat cover

A western Sydney woman has sparked international outrage from a Hindu group who demand she withdraw a toilet seat cover from sale because of its depiction of an Indian God.

Nevada based Universal Society of Hinduism president Rajan Zed said the "Indian God Ganesha Elephant Bath Mat Set" for sale on Seven Hills based online business My Diva Baby was hurtful to devout followers.

"Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivialising it hurt the followers," he said in a statement.

Upset Hindus are urging “My Diva Baby”, online home-furnishings retailer based in Sydney suburb Seven Hills, for the immediate withdrawal of a toilet seat cover because they said it was highly inappropriate. Picture: Supplied

The three piece set includes a toilet seat cover, a U-shaped mat and a rectangular mat and was described as "soft and comfortable, non-slip, absorbent".

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph on Friday afternoon, the owner who only gave her first name as Kris, said it was a product sold worldwide and she did not know why they had expressly mentioned her.

"I didn't know they were targeting me," she said.

"It is a small drop ship business and I just happened to like the design.

"I am an online business, if I have offended someone, I am happy to take it down."

The toilet seat was no longer for sale on the site on Friday afternoon.