Glamour launders cash for ice kingpin boyfriend

Mackay glamour Mercedes Davis money laundered for her drug kingpin boyfriend. She pleaded guilty to charges in Mackay Supreme Court. Photo: Facebook

A MACKAY glamour laundered money for her drug kingpin boyfriend during his short but intense ice trafficking racket.

For about a month in late 2017, the heavily addicted 21 year old allowed customers to deposit money into her bank account that she would use at the direction of her then-partner Paul Geddes.

Mercedes Davis became involved with Geddes when she began using ice heavily to numb the grief of her former boyfriend's suicide.

Mackay Supreme Court heard at the height of Davis's addiction she was using up to three points of methylamphetamines a day.

As a result she knew of and helped in "washing" $7510 in drug money through her bank account between September and October 2017.

"The customers to her partner's trafficking business would deposit money in her account and (she) would either withdraw the money … as cash or use it to pay for trips for her and Geddes to go to Brisbane," Crown Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said.

The court heard Geddes would use the trips to courier drugs back to Mackay.

In August last year, Geddes was jailed for 10 years to serve at least 80 per cent of the term.

Davis, now 23, pleaded guilty to money laundering, aggravated ice possession, possessing a small amount of marijuana and other minor drug-related charges.

Police found 26.845 grams of methylamphetamines, 15.111 grams of which was pure, at the home where she lived. It was accepted her criminality was limited to knowing and allowing the drugs to be there.

Ms Cupina noted Davis' "genuine attempts" to address her drug use and that she had played a "lesser role" in Geddes' business, but said it was still serious offending.

Defence barrister Sarah Cartledge said her client was introduced to drugs through her boyfriend, whose death spiralled her use from recreational to daily.

Ms Cartledge said Davis became involved with Geddes, who supplied her drugs, and it began a "toxic" cycle in an abusive relationship.

"At the time of these offences she was completely out of control," Ms Cartledge said.

Justice David North accepted Davis' "determined efforts" to rehabilitate despite some minor relapses, which he said was expected given her previous heavy use.

She was jailed for two years with immediate parole.

If you need help

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Mackay Integrated Mental Health: 4968 3893

Beyondblue: 1300 224 636

Mensline Australia: 1300 789 978