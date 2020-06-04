Check out these glam hideaways with water only access

Whether it’s a faux French chateau, riverfront retreat or an idyllic island escape, high profile people love to get off-the-grid to these hidden homes.

When it comes to going off-the-grid, particularly during a global pandemic, it would be hard to beat buying a property with no road access.

But even before COVID-19, celebrities, artists and high profile business people are known for being attracted to houses set in locations that can only be reached by boat, with a preference for absolute privacy and connection to beautiful natural surroundings.

A Wallis Lake faux French chateau currently for sale is about as grand and off the grid as you could find.

The Wallis Lake chateau.

Around 25 years ago, eastern suburbs antiques dealer Andre Fink and his wife Cecile started building the incredible retreat, set in a remote destination near Forster, that can only be accessed by sea or air.

The couple poured millions of dollars into the grand 107ha estate, which includes a 1.5 kilometre beach, five-bedrooms, seven-bathrooms, an incredible 990sqm of internal space and features such as Sphinx-like sculptures, 18th century French chimneys, imported parquet floors that mimic the palace of Versailles, and chandeliers in every room.

Unfortunately the bank had to take possession of the property in 2014 and it was later purchased by property developer Adam Dai, who spent a couple of million fixing it up. Now the chateau is for sale with Mark Clarke of @realty for $5.5 million.

The perfect place to escape COVID.

"There are only nine property owners on this island and only one other on the southern side near the chateau," Mr Clarke said.

"The owner has researched a development application which would allow additional villas on the shoreline."

The Hawkesbury River, located between the Central Coast and Sydney's west and north, is home to many remote properties with boat only access.

Last year actor Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton sold their weekender in Berowra Waters, a gorgeous three-level home with private jetty, isolated on the foreshores of the Berowra Valley National Park.

Cate Blanchett. Picture: Isabel Infantes.

Sold by Ray White Prestige Palm Beach, the sale price of the property was undisclosed, but had a guide of $1.6 million to $1.75 million.

A property a bit further north on the Hawkesbury's remote Dangar Island is currently listed with Andrew Searle of Belle Hornsby with a guide of $1.2 million to $1.3 million.

Property currently listed on Dangar Island. Picture: Belle Hornsby.

The home known as Galleon's Lap at 122 Riverview Ave is described in the listing as 'Dangar Island's finest, swathed in spectacular 270-degree water views across to Broken Bay'.

Scotland Island, an island and suburb on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, was recently reported as one of the Sydney suburbs with no known coronavirus cases … for obvious reasons.

The suburb has been home to some high-profile homeowners including former NSW premier Kristina Keneally, Singaporean billionaire Philip Ng and Sydney psychic Pam Bradbury.

There is currently an adorable 1950s cottage for sale there with price expectations around the mid $1 millions.

Cute cottage currently for sale on Scotland Island. Picture: Upstate Dee Why.

The property at 77 Florence Terrace is positioned on the tightly held north east corner of the island capturing all day sun.

For sale with Murray Bakker of Upstate Dee Why, the three-bedroom home on a 570sqm block is close to a public ferry wharf and has full architect drawings already available for buyers looking to build their dream home on the water.

Originally published as Glam hideaways with water only access

A private jetty leads to a property like no other.

Full of antiques.

Old school grandeur.

The Berowra Waters property.

Stunning river views.