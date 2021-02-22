Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

A Gladstone mum has violently bashed another woman in a road rage incident. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Gladstone mum has violently bashed another woman in a road rage incident. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Gladstone mum has violently bashed another woman in a road rage incident on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

About 3.10pm on October 7 the woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, was driving behind her victim, swerving and making her nervous.

The victim pulled over to let her pass but the woman also pulled over and exited her car.

The woman walked up to the victim's car and began to yell in her face.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

She slapped her victim multiple times on the left side of her face.

The victim attempted to defend herself and put the window up.

The woman then opened the car door and punched her victim in the face.

She called the victim a "paedophile" and walked back to her car and drove away.

Police spoke to the woman later and she said she had flashed her lights indicating to the victim to pull over.

She said she had put her head through the open window and grabbed the victim's shirt to pull her close and attempted to headbutt her but was unsuccessful.

She made no admissions to further assaulting the victim but said she may have hit her when she grabbed her shirt.

She said she did call the victim a "paedophile" and said to her "if you speak to my kids again I'll smash your head in".

The mother of six pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to common assault and contravene police direction.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the victim was known to the woman.

The woman told the court the victim's boyfriend had allegedly molested one of her children, aged nine, when they had taken her out for dinner.

Mr Pepito told the court that matter was ongoing and his client had acted in the heat of the moment.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said it was unacceptable for the woman to put matters in her own hands.

"There's been numerous instances where it's happened and backfired big time," Mr Manthey said.

"Engaging this kind of conduct won't be tolerated."

The woman was sentenced to 18 months probation and disqualified from driving for three months. She was spared a conviction.