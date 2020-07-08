Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: A Gladstone man was caught with meth and Viagra a court was told.
IN COURT: A Gladstone man was caught with meth and Viagra a court was told.
Crime

Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was cautioned by a magistrate in court on Tuesday to take special care before using legal or illegal drugs.

Shannon Rhys Burns, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs and possession of restricted drugs.

The court was told that on April 2 at 2.30pm Burns was intercepted on Dalrymple Dr and was nervous and visibly shaking when speaking to police.

Police search Burns's wallet and found 0.2g of meth and a blister pack containing Viagra the court was told.

Burns told police he had never seen the meth before and the Viagra was given to him by a friend.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client was trying to figure out some medical issues that were causing him pain and wanted to get the drugs to see if they would help with the pain.

"It was just a mistake," Mrs Wierland said.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O'Shea told Burns it was "important" to take special care in taking anything suggested to him, whether they were legal or illegal drugs.

Burns was fined $300, convictions were not recorded.

drug possession gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court viagra
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unfair advantage’: MP calls out Warwick electricity rort

        premium_icon ‘Unfair advantage’: MP calls out Warwick electricity rort

        News Farmers, regional QLD hurt most by electricity monopoly – plans to save residents $300 in their power bills per year.

        Granite Belt considered as quarantine hub

        premium_icon Granite Belt considered as quarantine hub

        News Hotels across the region asked to shelter people requiring mandatory two-week...

        Ladies find new home after QCWA closure

        premium_icon Ladies find new home after QCWA closure

        News The new group will become a meeting follows the shock loss of the longstanding...

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best sparky

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best sparky

        News Which electrician has the right voltage and shockingly good service?