Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Buderim Ginger Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Photo: Lachie Millard
Buderim Ginger Alcoholic Ginger Beer. Photo: Lachie Millard
Business

Ginger company receives takeover offer

16th Jun 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUDERIM Ginger has received a $8.3 million takeover offer for its ginger assets from Global Foods, it has been announced.

The Sunshine Coast company made the announcement last night, and said the assets comprise of a factory, tourism sites and a portfolio of ginger brands, The Australian reports.

The takeover offer follows a decision in 2018 to review its ginger business with a number of approaches made to the ­company and Global Foods making the best bid.

Global Foods is mostly owned by businessman ­George Vasili and is also a major shareholder in ­Buderim Ginger with a stake of 15.86 per cent.

Under the proposed offer, Global Foods will offer $8.3 million for the ginger division of Buderim Ginger on a going concern basis subject to necessary adjustments for assumed ­liabilities, employee entitlements and working capital.

China business specialist Dennis Lin is to take charge of the planned sale of Buderim Ginger's ginger assets to transform it into a pure player in the lucrative macadamia nut market.

buderim ginger editors picks global foods

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Granite Belt today

        premium_icon Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Granite Belt today

        News As fuel prices across regional Queensland start to rise, find out where you can save.

        Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        premium_icon Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

        News The Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate before June 30.

        Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        premium_icon Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        Health Premier hints at easing restrictions for pubs and restaurants

        Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        premium_icon Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        Politics Frecklington stares down LNP boss as party room shows its support