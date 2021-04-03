Menu
Gina Rinehart's new book takes pot shots at asylum seekers and Chinese restaurants.
Gina Rinehart’s controversial joke book a bit rich

by James Campbell
3rd Apr 2021 6:10 AM
A gag about a Chinese restaurant suspected of serving missing cats and a joke about an overloaded boat full of asylum seekers "heading straight to a welfare office near you" have been ­included in a book of humour assembled by Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart.

One of the thigh-slappers in Gina Rinehart’s new joke book.
Launched across the country on Thursday evening at series of online events attended by luminaries including Senator Matt Canavan, former aged care minister Bronwyn Bishop and representatives of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, the book, Jokes and Joys, is a collection of "jokes, quotes from famous people, cartoons, photographs and illustrations" put ­together by Mrs Rinehart.

Another gag from the Jokes and Joys book.
Billed as collection "of the funniest jokes you may ever hear" and with "no attempt to claim copyright", Sky News Australia reported profits from the venture will go to the Cambodian Children's Fund, the Country Women's Association, the RFDS and the Shine Awards.

One of the pictures in the book which tickled Mrs Rinehart's fancy is a photograph of a sign outside a Chinese restaurant called "The Wicked Wok" which says "NO! WE NO SEE CAT OF YOURS, NO MORE ASK PLEASE".

In another, a snap of an overloaded boat full of asylum seekers is captioned "The Phelps and Shorten refugee cruise line. Direct to a welfare office near you."

"What do you call it," one riddle asks, "when someone takes someone else's money openly by force? Robbery. What do you call it when a politician takes someone else's money in taxes and gives it to someone who is more likely to vote for him? Social Justice."

In one side-splitter a woman asks an Irish artist if he would paint her in the nude to which he replies: "I'll paint you in the nude all right; but I have to at least leave me socks on, so I have a place to wipe me ­brushes."

Copyright owners are ­invited to "advise of their interest".

It is unclear where the book will be available.

Profits from the book are going to the Cambodian Children’s Fund, Shine Awards, the Royal Flying Doctor’s Service and the Country Women’s Association. Picture: Sky
