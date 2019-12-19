Gifts to avoid if you don’t want to kill your pet

If you want to get your pet a Christmas gift this year, experts are warning owners should steer clear of cheap, small and brittle toys. Picture: Supplied

Pet owners are being urged to be extra vigilant when buying four-legged friends gifts this Christmas.

Your Vet Online's Dr Leigh Davidson said toys too small or cheaply made - increasing the chances of being brittle and breakable - could prove fatal for your pet.

If your pooch is a chewer, Dr Davidson said rope toys were out of the question as gifts, as well as tinsel and anything string-based for cats, as they can cause big blockages in the intestines.

A rope toy for pets. Picture: Supplied

She added owners should avoid two-handled tug pet toys and dental bone pet toys.

"The plastic is actually quite fragile and pets - depending on whether they're big chewers or not - usually demolish them," she said.

A two-handled tug pet toy.

A dental bone pet toy.

If you are looking to opt for a new ball this Christmas, Dr Davidson said it was essential owners were mindful of the size they were getting.

Brands like Chuckit! and GiGwi usually have multiple size options available.

"Balls becoming jammed in the back of an animal's throat because it's too small is definitely a thing," she said. "I've seen it - I've had pets come in and they've suffocated and died.

"Bigger is often better."

And if you have kids around, Dr Davidson said packing toys away after play was essential.

"For some strange reason cats love eating Nerf gun pellets and I've seen a lot of Lego in poop," she said.

"Ooshies are another thing pets like to chew on and swallow too."

An Ooshie swallowed by a dog.

A Nerf gun.

When it comes to Christmas Day and feeding your pet, Dr Davidson said it was best to stick with the classics - serving peas, carrots, zucchini, watermelon and cooked meats without the skin.

Dr Davidson advised against serving pets fruit cake, alcohol, avocado, chocolate, Christmas pudding, coffee, cooked bones, currants, grapes, gravy, ham, lollies, macadamia nuts, marinades, onion, pork, raisins and sugarless gum.

Kirby the pomeranian enjoying a Christmas feast. Picture: Liam Kidston

RSPCA Australia senior scientific officer Dr Sarah Zito added owners should steer clear of giving pets dehydrated or "jerky" treats in large quantities.

"Kidney disease has been associated with the feeding of commercial dehydrated treats to dogs (and, occasionally, cats)," she said.

"Affected animals show symptoms typical of kidney problems, such as drinking and urinating excessively, reduced appetite and vomiting …

"Some animals suffer severe renal failure and deaths have occurred."

RSPCA Australia senior scientific officer Dr Sarah Zito says owners should steer clear of dressing up pets this Christmas.

And for those looking to spruce up their animal's appearance on Christmas Day, Dr Zito said it was important to avoid tight costumes or costumes restricting movement, or ones that needed to be pulled over your pet's head.

"Do not place things over their ears, and if your dog shows any sign at all of discomfort, remove the costume immediately," she said.

Angel Paws volunteers Raechelle Rauwerda and Zoe Bradwell with dressed-up adoption pups Armarni and Versace. Picture: Matt Taylor

"Remember also that some breeds of dogs, such as flat-faced or brachycephalic breeds (including pugs, French bulldogs and others), are at a heightened risk of overheating, and this risk could be made worse if they are wearing a costume on a hot day.

"With cats, it's best to just not dress them up at all."