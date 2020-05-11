Gift givers get behind regional retailers with bush registry

RURAL and regional retailers across the country are thanking brides and grooms to-be for supporting their business, as the first bush registry service gears up to launch from Thursday.

The aim is to connect gift-givers to homewares, art, furniture, luxury accommodation, experiences and charities from regional and rural Australia.

Working hand-in-hand with the new initiative, Kent Saddlery store manager Peter Mau hopes the registry will add some outside exposure to the store.

“It is all about promoting businesses in the bush,” Mr Mau said.

Peter Mau and Lachlan Jackson from Kent Saddlery.

“It’s another way to get our name out there to some people who probably wouldn’t have heard of us before.”

Supplying custom-made saddles and leather gear hand-crafted from their Stanthorpe workshop, Mr Mau said it was an opportunity not to pass up.

“We are really looking forward to working with them and seeing where it takes us,” he said.

Founded by a country girl herself, Western Downs Angus Beef producer Kate Munsie said the service would feature more than 1200 products from businesses throughout regional and rural Queensland and New South Wales.

“The service provides gift-givers with a meaningful experience knowing they are supporting businesses in the bush that rely predominately on farming,” Ms Munsie said.

“It’s also a chance for Australians to purchase beautiful bespoke products, that you just can’t get from the major retailers.

“We often get left from the list due to our location and this is just what we need,” she said.

Ms Munsie is extremely passionate about encouraging vibrancy and growth in regional Australia, confident those organising their special day will still get behind the bush.

“It’s wonderful to see so many businesses open up to new ways to grow and connect with customers beyond their local community,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to providing customers with beautiful and unique artwork in celebration of their special occasions and milestones.”

The registry will be the first of its kind to launch publicly from Thursday, May 14.