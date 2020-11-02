GIDDY UP: Melbourne Cup events ready to jump

TIME TO FROCK UP: Race goers at the Stanthorpe races in 2018.

THE Melbourne Cup is the race that stops the nation and this year it’s set to look a little different.

While some events failed to make it out of the gate due to coronavirus restrictions, there are still plenty of opportunities to don your best frock and fascinator across the Granite Belt.

Find out where to book your race day festivities here:

BEER AND BUBBLES AT QCWT

You’ll have the best seat in the house at the College of Wine and Tourism’s Melbourne Cup Luncheon.

The College will serve up a two-course meal, with beer or bubbles on arrival.

There will be prizes for best dressed and best fascinator, as well as a lucky door and multi-draw raffle.

Bookings are essential. To book call the college on 4685 5050.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 11.30am

WHERE: Queensland College of Wine and Tourism

COST: $50

COCKTAILS AND CANAPES

At Heritage Estate Winery, there’s set to be as much action off the track as there is on it.

Prizes will be up for grabs in seven categories, including best dressed couple and fanciest pants.

Guests will be treated to cocktails on arrival with canapes to be served throughout the day.

To book, phone 4685 2197.

WHEN: 2pm to 4pm

WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr, Cottonvale

COST: $40

LAIDBACK RACE DAY

If you’re not fussed by the festivities of the day and all about the big race, then the Central Hotel is the place for you.

The hotel’s TAB will open at 7am for serious punters, and sweeps will be on offer.

Prizes for the best dressed.

To book, phone 4681 2044.

WHEN: TAB opens at 7am, with the hotel serving alcohol from 10am

WHERE: Central Hotel Stanthorpe

COST: Free

POLISHED COSMETIC’S EXCLUSIVE EVENT

The salon will be hosting a luncheon at Stanthorpe’s newest cafe, the Little Larder.

Bookings are essential, with numbers limited.

For more information, message the Polished Cosmetic Facebook page.

WHEN: Tomorrow

WHERE: Little Larder, 19 Railway St

COST: To be advised

RACING AT HOME

If frocking up isn’t for you or you’d prefer just to stay at home, the race will be broadcast at 2pm (Queensland time) on Chanel 7.

Find out all about the horses racing tomorrow here.