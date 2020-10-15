Menu
Giant turtle washes up on Gold Coast beach

by Kyle Wisniewski, Chantay Logan
15th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
A GIANT leatherback turtle has washed up on Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach resident Narelle Bouveng brought eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, a marine conservationist in the making, down to the beach on Thursday morning to see the endangered sea creature.

 

A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng
A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng

 

"She thought it was very sad to see a turtle deceased and she'd rather it was out there swimming, but also pretty cool to see one of the most endangered turtles," she said.

"She thought she'd never get to see a leatherback in the wild."

 

Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.
Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.

 

Mrs Bouveng said she overheard authorities commenting on how rare a sight it was and an opportunity for further study.

"Apparently there had been one released from the drumlines earlier - they're not sure it's the same one they but kind of have a suspicion it could be," she said.

 

