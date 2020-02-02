Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

 

The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Back to the people’: SDRC’s newest mayoral hopeful

        premium_icon ‘Back to the people’: SDRC’s newest mayoral hopeful

        News THIS Allora contender who believes he has the business skills to shake up SDRC.

        GALLERY: 40 images from Stanthorpe Show’s first day

        premium_icon GALLERY: 40 images from Stanthorpe Show’s first day

        News The Stanthorpe Show is off and running with people streaming through the gates to...

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        premium_icon ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        News Serenity Parker's parents thank their little girl's rescuers.

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        News Be sure not to miss the death-defying showcase from FMX Kaos later tonight.