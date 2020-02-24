Getting together to meet our local hero’s

GET TOGETHER: Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr said the day is all about bringing the community and our emergency service team together.

THE community will have a chance to meet all of our hardworking local heroes at the upcoming Emergency Services Day.

The event will be held at Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade and is a great way for the community to come together according to Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr. “It goes for about an hour and all the emergency services will be there.

“That’s the rural and urban fireys, police, SES, ambulance and council,” Mr Curr said.

Information on the roles of different services in our region will be available as well as a first-hand look at the appliances used to get the jobs done.

“It’s all about getting everyone together to have a chat so we are all on the same page.

“There is a free barbecue so we want to see as many people down there as we can,” Mr Curr said.

Mr Curr said the event is held annually but had been pushed back as a result of the September bushfires.

“This one is held at Ballandean because that is a central area to everyone,” he said.

The event will be held on Saturday March 14 at Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade Shed on Curr Road starting from 10am to 11am.

There will be no charge for entry and a free sausage sizzle with everyone encouraged to come along.