Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GET TOGETHER: Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr said the day is all about bringing the community and our emergency service team together.
GET TOGETHER: Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr said the day is all about bringing the community and our emergency service team together.
News

Getting together to meet our local hero’s

Saavanah Bourke
24th Feb 2020 3:12 PM

THE community will have a chance to meet all of our hardworking local heroes at the upcoming Emergency Services Day.

The event will be held at Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade and is a great way for the community to come together according to Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr. “It goes for about an hour and all the emergency services will be there.

“That’s the rural and urban fireys, police, SES, ambulance and council,” Mr Curr said.

Information on the roles of different services in our region will be available as well as a first-hand look at the appliances used to get the jobs done.

“It’s all about getting everyone together to have a chat so we are all on the same page.

“There is a free barbecue so we want to see as many people down there as we can,” Mr Curr said.

Mr Curr said the event is held annually but had been pushed back as a result of the September bushfires.

“This one is held at Ballandean because that is a central area to everyone,” he said.

The event will be held on Saturday March 14 at Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade Shed on Curr Road starting from 10am to 11am.

There will be no charge for entry and a free sausage sizzle with everyone encouraged to come along.

ambulances emergency services fireys police ses volunteers
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6M investment secures future of agriculture, says grower

        premium_icon $6M investment secures future of agriculture, says grower

        News DAM investor looks forward to industry expansion and increased job security thanks to additional three years of water.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

        Music THOUSANDS braved the rain to see some of Australia’s top musicians. Did the...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY