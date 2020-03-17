Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

Getaway driver has murderer for mother

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
A 24-year-old who was the getaway driver while his co-accused attempted to steal from a clothing shop has a murderer for a mother, a court heard.

Sean Richard Watson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of attempted stealing, dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of stealing after previous conviction, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving while never held a licence.

The court heard, on February 17, Watson was driving a car which had been reported stolen from the Rockhampton area two days earlier.

CCTV footage showed Watson was in the car while his co-accused attempted to steal some clothing before store staff stopped the co-accused.

In an attempt to get away from the shop, Watson squealed the car wheels, hit another vehicle, sped off and nearly hit one of his co-accuseds who was trying to get into the vehicle.

Watson was later seen to go through a red light at the Stockland intersection almost hitting two other vehicles.

About 1pm Watson was seen to be driving in and out of traffic, tailgating, speeding and doing laps around a roundabout. Watson had never held a driver's licence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Watson had little or no regard for the safety of himself or members of the community.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had one of the "most unfortunate starts to life" she'd ever seen; his mother and stepfather are serving sentences for murder and Watson was living with his mother when the offence was committed. She said he was raised in a household where drugs, domestic violence and crime were common.

"He's had no good role model in his life," Ms Ditchfield said.

"Despite that he has a desire to do better."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he had "one foot on that path of spending the rest of your life … going in and out of custody."

"You had a terrible upbringing; do you want to give your kids a similar upbringing?" Mr Kinsella asked Watson.

Watson was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, to be suspended after four months, with 12 days already served. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

