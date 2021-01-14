’Get us out!’: Celebs beg for medics

Four I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were in so much pain that they had to receive medical attention after a shocking challenge on the reality show.

In confronting footage provided to news.com.au, the stars were left shaking uncontrollably after the gruelling challenge with Jack Vidgen fearing he was close to passing out.

In the challenge, four celebs (Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Travis Varcoe and Pettifleur Berenger) were placed in tanks filled with ice water and had to continually swim to the bottom to pump a lever.

The celebs in the ice water tanks.

The stars were literally screaming in agony as their bodies began to shut down from the freezing water.

"It hurts," yelled Denyer at one stage. "It's hard to take breath in."

"They're in proper pain," host Julia Morris said as she watched on. "Grant has actually gone bright red."

After more than five minutes, the challenge ended with Denyer screaming to nearby medical staff, "Get us out!"

The celebs were immediately attended to by medical staff who covered them in towels and space blankets which are used to prevent or counter hypothermia.

Vidgen broke down in tears and told the show's hosts: "I'm in a lot of pain. I can't move my hands."

The four contestants were moved to a nearby medical tent where Vidgen could be heard saying, "I'm just really scared.

"Physically, it was getting to the point where I was going to pass out," he said about the stunt.

Jack was visibly distressed after the stunt.

Pettifleur being checked on.

The gruelling challenge will air full tonight on I'm a Celeb. It comes just a week after some viewers accused the show of going "too far" by setting up a challenge that saw Toni Pearen bitten on the face three times by snakes.

Pearen was in tears and bleeding from the face after the challenge and was attended to by medics.

In a statement to news.com.au, Pearen said: "I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination."

But viewers were less than impressed with the challenge and vented on social media.

Toni was bit 3/4 times by a snake, and no one helped her. I’m sorry, but that is VERY wrong. That’s one step too far. #ImACelebrityAU — Monique (@moniquemaywoods) January 5, 2021

The fact that this show just lets Toni get bitten on the face by a snake FIVE TIMES is a joke #ImACelebrityAU — Hannah (@Hannah_LMN) January 5, 2021

Okay but watching Toni Pearen’s snake bite bruises bloom throughout the episode is low key DISTRESSING #ImACelebrityAU — Wile E. Minogue (@chrisopotamia) January 5, 2021

News.com.au readers commented about the scene, writing:

• "I love the show, but that was absolutely disgusting. As soon as the snake bit, it should have been removed."

• "Shame on Channel 10 for stooping so low and airing this ghastly spectacle."

• "How the hell does rubbish like this even get past the approval process?"

• "They go into the show knowing what they are up for and getting paid. They get paid to do the show and for some to increase their social media followers - it is not only the money going to charity. If you do not like it - do not watch."

I'm a Celeb continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as 'Get us out!': Celebs beg for medics