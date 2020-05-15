Menu
Get ready for life after lockdown

Domanii Cameron
by and Vanessa Marsh
15th May 2020 4:59 AM
QUEENSLANDERS have only one more sleep until they will be allowed to visit the nail salon, have a meal at their favourite cafe and travel up to 150km from home for recreation under easing coronavirus restrictions.

The highly anticipated taste of freedom after weeks of life in lockdown will allow Queenslanders to have gatherings of up to five visitors from separate households in their homes, and allow groups of up to 10 people to attend weddings and go to pools, libraries and playgrounds.

Beauty and nail salons will also be able to throw open their doors to perform approved treatments including manicures, facials, waxing and laser services under strict health and safety guidelines.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to dine in at restaurants, with many Brisbane eateries taking bookings for breakfast, lunch and dinner from tomorrow morning.

The easing of restrictions follows Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday praising Queensland for recording another day of zero new coronavirus cases.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "absolutely welcome news".

There are now only 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, with the total number of cases still at 1052.

 

 

With restrictions set to ease this weekend, Ms Palaszczuk said it was important for people to take care and continue to practise social distancing.

"I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can't be back to normal straight away because we are still dealing with the health crisis," she said.

Authorities have warned the lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down if there are any outbreaks as a result of the changes.

From tomorrow, funerals will also be open to larger groups, with 20 mourners allowed indoors or 30 for outdoor services.

Recreational travel will also be accepted up to 150km from homes and retail shops will be allowed to operate.

 

 

 

 

