GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

STANTHORPE skaters young and old could soon be boarding their way through a new-and-improved skatepark, after Southern Downs councillors endorsed a $45,000 funding boost.

The SDRC submitted the skate park upgrades as one of three new projects to receive reallocated funding under the 2019-21 Works for Queensland Program Round 3.

$20,000 of the funding will be allocated to the Stanthorpe skatepark, with the remaining $25,000 to go towards the Warwick facility.

Councillor Andrew Gale said it was exciting to finally be able to deliver on the upgrades requested by the community for years.

“This is something that gets used, it’s loved, and we need to increase the standard of it to match the amount of enthusiasm we see for it,” Cr Gale said.

“I’ve gone past the skatepark in Stanthorpe and seen at least 30 or 40 kids there with their families, particularly in school holidays and on weekends.

“(The upgrades) will happen this financial year, but we need to have a bit more council and community consultation before we get to that stage.”

According to the SDRC proposal, the $20,000 will be put towards a new shelter, picnic table, and general improvements such as a grind rail and surface repairs.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said ongoing funding for community infrastructure would be crucial.

“It is vital that communities benefit from the great work that happens when local and state governments work together,” Cr Windle said.

“We have been very fortunate to have received funding from Works for Queensland, and the proposed variations will allow us to serve our community in the best possible way while utilising the support from (government departments).”

