Generous Christmas donation leaves community lost for words

THERE were tears of joy in the community this week as more than $5000 was raised to bring some Christmas cheer to our drought ravaged town.

Thanks to the generosity of the Bonner community in Canberra, the donation was raised through Federal Member for the area Ross Vasta and his Christmas appeal for Stanthorpe.

Team Vasta and representatives from the online charitable organisation ‘GIVIT’ teamed up and visited the region on Tuesday to distribute the donations.

“We joined GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant to help buy goods and vouchers for people in need, and the response from the community was just outstanding,” Mr Vasta said.

“Stanthorpe’s St Vincent de Paul Society branch identified a number of families needing support.

“We went to work purchasing goods and vouchers from IGA, some toys to ensure these kids would be visited by Santa,” he said.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said all funds received were spent at local businesses to further support the community.

“We purchased hair dressing vouchers from Stanthorpe salons and gift cards from a local family operated service station to provide some relief to drought affected farmers,” Ms Tennant said.

As well as visiting Vinnies on Cave Street, GIVIT also dropped into Granite Belt Drought Assist and supplied festive items for Christmas care packages.

Ms Tennant said they had barely driven out of town when she received a call from Lee Stroud at Vinnies informing the GIVIT team that they had already given out some of the donations supplied to a local family in need.

“The mum was so overwhelmed. She was speechless and so grateful.”

Mr Vasta said he was pleased they had already received some heart-warming responses from the community.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to this appeal. You have helped bring so much joy and relief to those who really need it,” he said.