Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
General manager for Lismore City Council, Shelley Oldham, pictured when she was new to the role, with then mayor Isaac Smith.
General manager for Lismore City Council, Shelley Oldham, pictured when she was new to the role, with then mayor Isaac Smith.
Council News

SHOCK DECISION: Council's general manager resigns

Alison Paterson
10th Feb 2021 6:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham has resigned.

This morning Ms Oldham confirmed in an exclusive interview she is leaving the role, which she has held since 2018.

"I have resigned," Ms Oldham said.

"I was asked to leave under the no fault clause provision of the senior executive contract of general managers in NSW."

In her first interview in 2018 Ms Oldham said she was excited to be in the role as she believed in the city and region.

Lismore City Council GM Shelley Oldham.
Lismore City Council GM Shelley Oldham.

"I took the job because I believe Lismore is a fantastic place just waiting to go off," she said at the time.

"Working here … you get the biggest intellectual challenges to solve complex problems, you have really diverse stakeholders, where the only way to get things done is through consensus.

"It's not like a corporation where you can bowl in and make changes.

"You have to get the community on board with the budget and their service expectations and get politicians to agree."

More to come.

More Stories

councils lismore city council northern rivers councils northern rivers politics shelley oldham
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced tough new action to target repeat youth offenders, including new bail conditions and the use of GPS trackers in five key regions.

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Premium Content Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Crime Murder charge over Jennifer Board’s crash death

        No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Premium Content No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Health Qld records two new COVID-19 virus cases in hotel quarantine