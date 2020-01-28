Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores Stanthorpe needs, with plenty of calls for a Kmart, KFC, Bunnings and a cinema.

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day