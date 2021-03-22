Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cadel People's Ride
Cadel People's Ride
Sport

Geelong sporting identity allegedly bashed by angry dad

by Chad Van Estrop
22nd Mar 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Geelong cricket identity Jason Bakker has reportedly been assaulted by an angry parent at a football training session.

The Geelong Advertiser understands Mr Bakker was coaching a junior side late last week when he was assaulted leaving him with suspected broken bones and other injuries.

Police are probing the incident that took place at the Williamstown Junior Football Club on Thursday night and saw Mr Bakker knocked to the ground.

Jason Bakker, right, at premier cricket in 2019. Picture: Mike Dugdale
Jason Bakker, right, at premier cricket in 2019. Picture: Mike Dugdale

Mr Bakker, the manager of Tour de France champion Cadel Evans, confirmed the police investigation into the matter when contacted on Sunday.

It is understood Mr Bakker was assaulted after a disagreement a father had about his son not being chosen to play in a team at the club.

Mr Bakker is a former Victorian state cricketer, and founded sports management company Signature Sports more than 10 years ago which manages multiple athletes.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

 

Originally published as Geelong sporting identity allegedly bashed by angry dad

Jason Bakker during the 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race People's Ride in Geelong. Picture: Mike Dugdale
Jason Bakker during the 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race People's Ride in Geelong. Picture: Mike Dugdale

More Stories

assault geelong jason bakker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Premium Content Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Business The project is expected to extend the life of sandstone mining in the region, and result in a 90,000t per annum production increase.

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry