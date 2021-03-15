GAYNDAH COURT: Woman slashed partners leg with metal grate

A woman landed herself in court after throwing a steel stormwater grate at her partner. File Photo.

A woman landed herself in court after throwing a steel stormwater grate at her partner. File Photo.

A heated argument between a North Burnett couple ended in court after a woman punched her partner in the face and threw a steel stormwater grate at him.

Standing before Gayndah Magistrates Court, the 20-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order created on November 12, 2020.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said at 9pm on November 30, 2020, police were called to a property at Caboolture in relation to a disturbance.

"The (defendant) has stated the aggrieved has called her a filthy wh-re," Sergeant Edwards said.

"She's then punched the aggrieved in the chest and face.

"He's thrown her to the ground and walked out of the dwelling. She's followed him."

Sergeant Edwards said the aggrieved picked up a steel stormwater grate and threw it toward the property, which the defendant hoisted off the ground and threw at him.

"It's impacted his right ankle, causing a laceration that required nine stitches," she said.

"She made full admissions in relation to breaching the order."

The defendant was represented by lawyer Morgan Harris, who said his client informed him there was "back and forth between the two parties".

"Your honour, she's a young defendant, 20 years of age, and no history," he said.

Prior to the offending, Mr Harris said his client was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, however she had not yet received her medication.

Taking into account the defendant's early plea of guilty, lack of history and the circumstances surrounding the offending, Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined the defendant $350, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.