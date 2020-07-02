Gas leak may have caused yacht fire tragedy

The victims of a yacht fire had been living on their boat at the site for about a month before the horrific blaze on Wednesday.

Two people have died in a fatal yacht fire at North Geelong overnight.

Police divers are scouring waters near a jetty, off Mackey St, as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Police divers and forensics investigate a fatal boat fire in North Geelong. Picture: Alison Wynd

Emergency services were called to the jetty around 6.30pm Wednesday when fire engulfed the yacht.

Plumes of smoke could be scene for some distance.

It's understood the yacht had been docked off the small jetty for at least a month and that a man and woman, in their 50s, were living in the boat.

Geelong Trailable Yacht Club secretary John Mole, whose office is near the scene, described the fire as tragic.

Mr Mole said the boat had been moored at another nearby jetty for about a year before moving to its current location about a month ago.

He said a man and a woman, in their 50s, lived on the yacht.

It's understood living on yacht is not permitted at the jetty.

"It's just tragic really and even though they shouldn't have been here you wouldn't wish this on anybody," Mr Mole said.

Mr Mole said he suspected the fire might have been caused by an LPG gas problem.

"I have been told there was a bit of an explosion associated with it which is a common LPG problem," Mr Mole said.

Boat fire off St Helens boat ramp, North Geelong on Wednesday night. Picture: Andrew Caddy

Police spokeswoman Nikki Ladgrove said firefighters extinguished the blaze and located two people, who are yet to formally identified, deceased at the scene.

"Arson Squad detectives are investigating with the assistance of the Water Police and Search and Rescue officers, who are working to ensure the safety of the vessel during the investigation," she said.

Police remain on site.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Originally published as Gas leak may have caused yacht fire tragedy