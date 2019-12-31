Game-changing infrastructure on the way, says Lister

“I’ll focus on the biggest issue of all for Warwick – water security. Southern Downs is a rural electorate, and most people here depend, either directly or indirectly, on primary industries for their livelihoods. The current drought has put this fact into sharp focus. We need new water infrastructure and economic reforms like reduced power prices to pump it. That’s how you bring prosperity and jobs to Southern Downs – just add water. That’s my number one priority.

I want to get more water into the Condamine River. This would give us more water for agricultural production and provide prosperity for our farmers, families and small businesses. And it would also free up more water in Leslie Dam for the Warwick town supply.

I am worried that we are being taken for fools by the recent state and local government announcement of a pipeline from Toowooomba to Warwick. The whole announcement looks like it was planned on the back of a beer coaster, and the extraordinary fact that the Toowoomba Regional Council itself was left in the dark makes me worry that it was more about being seen to announce something, than doing the hard work to achieve a practical result.

My party, the LNP, has committed to building game-changing irrigation infrastructure throughout Queensland like the Bradfield Scheme, and I have been in discussions with Deb Frecklington’s office about state support for the Coffey Scheme to bring new water from the Clarence River into Southern Downs. I have also written to our Federal member and Water Minister David Littleproud about federal government support for this. People from all over our huge electorate, from Goondiwindi to Goomburra have urged me to take up this cause. This is important, because it will only be with the community’s support that we get shovels into the ground. The Emu Swamp Dam project down on the Granite Belt is a good example of what a community can achieve when it supports a project.

I am under no illusion at all about the technical and political challenges which stand in the path of such a scheme. Getting anything this big done is hard, especially when there is a federal, two state and at least two local governments with fingers in this pie. But our very future – the jobs and livelihoods of our kids – depend on it so we need to get started now!”



