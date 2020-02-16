GALLERY: Title event lures competitors from all over

Brodyn Mann with son Nate at the Granite Belt Bowmen event.

ARCHERS from far and wide congregated at Speranza Lane across the weekend for southern Queensland’s Branch D Titles.

Competitors from Gympie, to Brisbane, to Roma spent Saturday and Sunday out at the range for two days of highly combative action.

Granite Belt Bowmen operator Dennis Burton said he was chuffed with the turnout of roughly 80 archers.

“We’re pretty pleased to get a state title event which is a feather in our cap,” Mr Burton said.

“We’ve been told we’ve got one of the best ranges around.

“We really utilise the terrain that we’ve got.”

That terrain covers 100 acres of scrub.

“We’ve got four competition ranges here as well as a practice range.

“Each range has 20 targets on it which are shot in a field archery setting.”

Targets vary in size and are emblazoned with imagery from cats up to buffalo.

“The furthest we shoot is 48 metres and closest is 5.4 metres.

“They’re shooting for Branch D which is the southern Queensland titles.”

Brodyn Mann, Aaron Tomkins and Jackson Pillar were among those flying the flag for the local guys.

“Jackson was shooting some personal best scores this weekend so I think the competition has really helped him along.”

The next big competition will be in November, when they host a Branch C v D challenge.

“We’ll have people from Wide Bay and Central Queensland coming down to take us on.”