Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brodyn Mann with son Nate at the Granite Belt Bowmen event.
Brodyn Mann with son Nate at the Granite Belt Bowmen event.
News

GALLERY: Title event lures competitors from all over

Matthew Purcell
16th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARCHERS from far and wide congregated at Speranza Lane across the weekend for southern Queensland’s Branch D Titles.

Competitors from Gympie, to Brisbane, to Roma spent Saturday and Sunday out at the range for two days of highly combative action.

Granite Belt Bowmen operator Dennis Burton said he was chuffed with the turnout of roughly 80 archers.

“We’re pretty pleased to get a state title event which is a feather in our cap,” Mr Burton said.

“We’ve been told we’ve got one of the best ranges around.

“We really utilise the terrain that we’ve got.”

That terrain covers 100 acres of scrub.

“We’ve got four competition ranges here as well as a practice range.

“Each range has 20 targets on it which are shot in a field archery setting.”

Targets vary in size and are emblazoned with imagery from cats up to buffalo.

“The furthest we shoot is 48 metres and closest is 5.4 metres.

“They’re shooting for Branch D which is the southern Queensland titles.”

Brodyn Mann, Aaron Tomkins and Jackson Pillar were among those flying the flag for the local guys.

“Jackson was shooting some personal best scores this weekend so I think the competition has really helped him along.”

The next big competition will be in November, when they host a Branch C v D challenge.

“We’ll have people from Wide Bay and Central Queensland coming down to take us on.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain we need to break drought

        premium_icon How much rain we need to break drought

        Weather Some areas of southeast Queensland have eclipsed their rainfall totals from last year in under two months, but most of the state remains drought-declared.

        GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        premium_icon GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        News “If we’re still debating in 10 or 15 years then the horse has bolted.”

        FLOOD WATCH: Downs urged to prepare as more falls predicted

        premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: Downs urged to prepare as more falls predicted

        News Fences washed away, homes water damaged and more than 30 roads closed due to flood...

        Queensland unites to drive back tourism

        premium_icon Queensland unites to drive back tourism

        News The Granite Belt will feature in a new Tourism Queensland campaign which aims to...