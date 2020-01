Glen Aplin's Prep students with their Year 6 Prep buddies up back.

THERE were surprisingly few upset faces around the region this morning as school returned.

No children clinging to a parents leg or teary eyes.

For new Prep students, it was their introduction to a whole new world.

The Border Post paid a visit to Broadwater, Greenlands and Glen Aplin, where students were laughing, joking and seemingly enjoying their first day of school.

Photos: Matthew Purcell