GALLERY: Player’s hit course for pink day event

THE postponed Heritage Bank Stanthorpe Charity Golf Day is underway with golfers currently on the course.

After being postponed late last year due to wet conditions, it looked like today's event could face a similar fate.

But with rain clearing this morning, close to 30 player's hit the course.

Sponsored by Heritage Bank since 2011, the event raises funds for the local cancer support group.

Participants donned their pink attire, to support the themed golf day.