GALLERY: Par and parcel of Apple and Grape festivities

David Burgess, Ian Harvey, Keith Allen and Santo Cavallaro hit the course today.

David Burgess, Ian Harvey, Keith Allen and Santo Cavallaro hit the course today.

THE second of three Apple and Grape Festival golf days is out the way with just the Crisps Coaches 2 Ball Ambrose to come.

On Saturday, the Apple and Grape Cup was held, with Brendon Barker claiming the men's trophy and Sandra Morris taking out the ladies.

Golfers returned to the lush Stanthorpe Golf Course on Wednesday for the RSL Single Stableford.

The day's organiser, Ian Harvey, said it'd been a great week of golf to tie into the festival.

Teeing off for Apple and Grape Festival: In conjunction with the Apple and Grape Festival, Stanthorpe Golf Club are running three days of golf.

"The golf up here for the Apple and Grape Festival has been very exciting," Mr Harvey said.

"Today (Wednesday) we had about 20 odd player's for the single stableford which is a pretty good turn up.

"Friday is the big event.

"We've got a good field, including lots of visitors and hopefully the weather will stay as it is today."

In a matter of months the course has gone from dust and dead grass to lush and green.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It's a welcome site for visiting competitors.

"Such a difference," Mr Harvey said.

"Two and a half months ago we were playing off mats, teeing up and little grass on the fairway.

"Now, it's lush and ready for the visitors."

Friday's 2 Ball Ambrose tees off at 9am.

To find out more, nominate and book a golf cart phone 0427 080 545 or 4681 1276.