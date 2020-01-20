GALLERY: Music lovers take over winery

HERITAGE Estate Wines packed out the building on Saturday as folk music enthusiasts travelled from far and wide to attend a mini festival.

The Folk and Ukulele Festival, which also ran Friday and Sunday, attracted musicians from as far away as Canberra.

On the bill, were Ohana out of the NSW Central Coast, Accidental Luddites from Canberra, Tina D Tunes from Sydney and local acts Too Much Fun, Lee Williams, Terri Welles and The Graniteers.

Organisers utilised the day as a thank you to local fireys, with free tickets set aside for our brave firefighters.