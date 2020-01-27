GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

The Pat Shafters donned their best tennis attire for the cricket day. Pictures: Lauren Staley

CRICKET: Super 8s continues to be a favourite among locals with a huge turn out to the cricket fundraiser on Saturday.

The event drew a strong crowd up to C.F White Oval with keen cricketers mixing it with some first-timers.

It's that low-key vibe which keeps seeing people partake year in, year out according to Stanthorpe Cricket Association president Ben Staley.

"We sort of had a really good mix of cricketers and non-cricketers," Staley said.

"There was also a good mix of mixed and mens teams as well and that's what the day is all about."

The day is Stanthorpe Cricket's single fundraiser every year.

With rising costs across the board, it makes the community's support all the more vital.

"With council costs having gone up we need it to work.

"Cricket is more expensive then say soccer and rugby league which is played in the winter because we run through the summer so maintenance fees go up then.

"Having Super8s definitely helps us out so a big thank you to everyone who supported it.

"It means a lot to the cricket association," Staley said.

While the day is more about dressing up and sinking a few beverages, there are winners.

The Southern Scorchers took out the mixed competition while Wes' Disciples claimed the men's event.

"It was my first time organising so I'm really happy with how everything went

"By all accounts everyone had a blast," Staley said.

There will be more cricket action at C.F White Oval this weekend when the local competition resumes from 12.30pm.

There's also Mitchell Shield to be played on Sunday.