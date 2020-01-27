Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Pat Shafters donned their best tennis attire for the cricket day. Pictures: Lauren Staley
The Pat Shafters donned their best tennis attire for the cricket day. Pictures: Lauren Staley
News

GALLERY: Cricket fundraiser can still draw a crowd

Matthew Purcell
27th Jan 2020 2:37 PM

CRICKET: Super 8s continues to be a favourite among locals with a huge turn out to the cricket fundraiser on Saturday.

The event drew a strong crowd up to C.F White Oval with keen cricketers mixing it with some first-timers.

It's that low-key vibe which keeps seeing people partake year in, year out according to Stanthorpe Cricket Association president Ben Staley.

"We sort of had a really good mix of cricketers and non-cricketers," Staley said.

"There was also a good mix of mixed and mens teams as well and that's what the day is all about."

The day is Stanthorpe Cricket's single fundraiser every year.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

With rising costs across the board, it makes the community's support all the more vital.

"With council costs having gone up we need it to work.

"Cricket is more expensive then say soccer and rugby league which is played in the winter because we run through the summer so maintenance fees go up then.

"Having Super8s definitely helps us out so a big thank you to everyone who supported it.

"It means a lot to the cricket association," Staley said.

While the day is more about dressing up and sinking a few beverages, there are winners.

The Southern Scorchers took out the mixed competition while Wes' Disciples claimed the men's event.

"It was my first time organising so I'm really happy with how everything went

"By all accounts everyone had a blast," Staley said.

There will be more cricket action at C.F White Oval this weekend when the local competition resumes from 12.30pm.

There's also Mitchell Shield to be played on Sunday.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRI TIME: Athletes kick off Aus Day with a bang

        premium_icon TRI TIME: Athletes kick off Aus Day with a bang

        News PHOTOS from athletes swimming, biking and running their way through the 2020 Australia Day Triathlon

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm

        SEVERE STORM: Heavy rainfall expected

        premium_icon SEVERE STORM: Heavy rainfall expected

        News A wet start to the long weekend with Bureau issuing warning for parts of the...

        Sister duo reveal exciting announcement

        premium_icon Sister duo reveal exciting announcement

        News Popular sister duo make break through in singing industry.