GALLERY: Community get into the festive spirit

BY 6pm on Friday night there was a few concerns how many people would venture outside for the annual Carols by Candlelight event.

Rain and threatening clouds hung over Weeroona Park.

But as conditions cleared, the people rolled in.

Key organiser Jenel Hunt said it proved to be a great occasion.

“When things cleared up, it ended up being a great night,” Ms Hunt said.

“We’re always concerned about the weather because it inevitably seems to shower on that Friday every year.

“It’s spooky how it always seems to happen on that day.

“But we had a really good crowd and I think everyone seemed to really enjoy it.

In the end, the event went ahead as scheduled with performances and a visit from Santa.

Rainbow Kids, Kathryn the Band, Stanthorpe RSL Concert Band, Tahlia Karena and brother LJ as well as the Granite Belt Junior Choir performed.

“It was a really pleasant Carols and I think everyone who came, went away feeling pretty happy with the world,” Ms Hunt said.