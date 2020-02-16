GALLERY: Community come to Hippy Shop’s aid

Stephen and Sandy Kemp came out to show their support on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Purcell

HAPPY Valley Hippy Shop's owner says she's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and goodwill in the past week.

Caz Quaglio spoke candidly to the Border Post last Monday, where she admitted her shop was on the brink.

Economic impacts felt from the drought had left her with the reality of possibly having to shut her doors.

A 'Save the Hippy Shop' campaign sprung to life and on Sunday the store hosted an unplugged acoustic session.

Performances from Nine Year Sister, Mark Carter and Pierre Sparks echoed throughout the shop from midday until late afternoon.

"A big thank you to the musicians, to the people who came out to support us and to the Border Post," Ms Quaglio said.

She also thanked the CWA and Stanthorpe's Freemasons Lodge for their aid.

"It's really been a success.

"After people heard about what was going on I just talked to people back to back all day Friday.

"The response has been fantastic. Couldn't have asked for any better."

Ms Quaglio says she'll now hope to have more music afternoons in the future.

The store is located at 1 Victoria St.

To find out more head to https://www.facebook.com/happyvalleyhippy/