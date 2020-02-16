Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stephen and Sandy Kemp came out to show their support on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Purcell
Stephen and Sandy Kemp came out to show their support on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Purcell
News

GALLERY: Community come to Hippy Shop’s aid

Matthew Purcell
16th Feb 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAPPY Valley Hippy Shop's owner says she's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and goodwill in the past week.

Caz Quaglio spoke candidly to the Border Post last Monday, where she admitted her shop was on the brink.

Economic impacts felt from the drought had left her with the reality of possibly having to shut her doors.

A 'Save the Hippy Shop' campaign sprung to life and on Sunday the store hosted an unplugged acoustic session.

Performances from Nine Year Sister, Mark Carter and Pierre Sparks echoed throughout the shop from midday until late afternoon.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"A big thank you to the musicians, to the people who came out to support us and to the Border Post," Ms Quaglio said.

She also thanked the CWA and Stanthorpe's Freemasons Lodge for their aid.

"It's really been a success.

"After people heard about what was going on I just talked to people back to back all day Friday.

"The response has been fantastic. Couldn't have asked for any better."

Ms Quaglio says she'll now hope to have more music afternoons in the future.

The store is located at 1 Victoria St.

To find out more head to https://www.facebook.com/happyvalleyhippy/

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE’: Resident unfazed by dam emergency

        premium_icon ‘ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE’: Resident unfazed by dam emergency

        News EVACUATION order ignored by family just 2.5km from unfolding crisis at Bolzan Quarry in Talgai.

        Dam wall damage unavoidable, says excavator

        premium_icon Dam wall damage unavoidable, says excavator

        News Excavator explains why dam one of many facing problems

        How much rain we need to break drought

        premium_icon How much rain we need to break drought

        Weather Most of Queensland drought declared despite heavy rainfall

        GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        premium_icon GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        News “If we’re still debating in 10 or 15 years then the horse has bolted.”