GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

AN IMPASSIONED group of climate activists put on a united front today as they took to Weeroona Park.

Keen to be seen and heard, a gathering of about 50 people congregated Friday afternoon.

There were speeches from organiser Melissa Hamilton, Stanthorpe State High School student Sancha Macpherson and music from The Dogwood Three.

The most striking part of the hour long demonstration was from the Red Rebels of Stanthorpe.

Donned in red and sporting ghoulishly white make up, the group chose to be seen, not heard in a silent display.

"I'm here because it's my future and I believe the youth should take a stand," high-schooler Sancha Macpherson said.

Ms Macpherson did exactly that, walking out her school gates to attend the rally.

Sancha also represented Stanthorpe students at the nationwide summit held in Sydney in January.

Local farmer, Ian Perkins, commended Sancha on her actions.

"I'm here largely to support the kids and I think what they're doing is fantastic.

"They're the ones who are going to be living in this world we're changing now.

"Also the ones who have power to change so I think what they're doing is fantastic."

Maree Quinn was also in attendance and said momentum in Stanthorpe is growing.

"As someone who has been in Stanthorpe coming up two years and having been to lots of gatherings around the place … in the 80s it was nuclear power and then racism … I think that this is the most important protest," Ms Quinn said.

"You can be a perfectly normal person and be concerned.

"I'm not a dole bludger by the way. I have my own business.

"There are more and more people realising that there's only one opinion that matters and that's looking after the planet we've got.

"The turnout is great when you consider the population of Stanthorpe.

"We've got some people here who are really on the frontline for climate change.

"I don't want to hear climate change debate anymore. I think we really need to move past that.

"If we're still debating in 10 or 15 years then the horse has bolted," Ms Quinn said.