GALLERY: 40+ photos from day 2 of the show

Scarlett and Nevaeh Osmond with Fletcher Skillington and some of their winning birds.

THERE'S action and entertainment galore at the showgrounds today for day two of the Stanthorpe Show.

From sheep dog trials to cattle judging to novelty dogs, there's plenty to keep showgoers entertained.

The woodchops and chainsaw events drew a big crowd just before noon with people also making their way to the campdraft arena for various events.

Cole Train hit the stage at 7pm for live music and the show keeps delivering with FMX Kaos back in the Bondfield Arena as well as fireworks.

From 7am tomorrow morning there's campdraft and the ute show at 11.30am.