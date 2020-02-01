Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scarlett and Nevaeh Osmond with Fletcher Skillington and some of their winning birds.
Scarlett and Nevaeh Osmond with Fletcher Skillington and some of their winning birds.
News

GALLERY: 40+ photos from day 2 of the show

Matthew Purcell
1st Feb 2020 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S action and entertainment galore at the showgrounds today for day two of the Stanthorpe Show.

From sheep dog trials to cattle judging to novelty dogs, there's plenty to keep showgoers entertained.

The woodchops and chainsaw events drew a big crowd just before noon with people also making their way to the campdraft arena for various events.

Cole Train hit the stage at 7pm for live music and the show keeps delivering with FMX Kaos back in the Bondfield Arena as well as fireworks.

From 7am tomorrow morning there's campdraft and the ute show at 11.30am.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        premium_icon ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        News She’s the little wonder who survived a Southern Downs campfire tragedy and now her parents have showed their thanks.

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        News Be sure not to miss the death-defying showcase from FMX Kaos later tonight.

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        ’Dream come true’: Critter set for title shot

        premium_icon ’Dream come true’: Critter set for title shot

        News Chris ‘Critter’ Brackin hopes to bag an Australasian title.