Charlie, Chloe and Beau Schnitzerling enjoying some Shannons Chips.
News

GALLERY: 40 images from Stanthorpe Show’s first day

Matthew Purcell
31st Jan 2020 5:23 PM
THE Stanthorpe Show is off and running with people streaming through the gates to get a look at exhibits and entertainment.

The gates opened from 7am with the exhibition centre kicking into gear from 8am.

From cattle judging, wool judging to beer and wine tastings, it's been a busy opening day.

 

There's plenty to see and do tonight, with FMX Kaos, lawnmower racing, fireworks and music and bar late into the night, the Stanthorpe Show is delivering once again.

Tomorrow gets under way from 7am with sheep dog trials, followed by stud cattle judging and show jumping at 8am.

The Stockman's challenge is on in the campdraft arena from 9am, with woodchop and chainsaw events at 10am.

There's racing pigs at 11am and novelty dogs from noon.

Don't miss the Jack and Jill chainsaw races and more FMX Kaos tomorrow night.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

