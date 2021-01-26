Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SERVING UP: Judith Petersen, Cheryl Wickham, and Melissa Lamb manning the food tent at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club Australia Day Breakfast. Picture: Jessica Paul
SERVING UP: Judith Petersen, Cheryl Wickham, and Melissa Lamb manning the food tent at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club Australia Day Breakfast. Picture: Jessica Paul
News

GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

Jessica Paul
26th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Community members were joined by local representatives and even travellers from far and wide at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast.

With the beloved annual event now approaching its 40th year, residents from the Southern Downs joined visitors from across Queensland to mark the national holiday.

The community organisation served up foods such as billy tea and damper alongside sausages, eggs and other treats.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, and councillors Ross Bartley, Cynthia McDonald, and Stephen Tancred were also in attendance.

Check out the full gallery from the Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast here:

Photos
View Gallery

RELEVANT NEWS:

Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug drivers

        News Drunk, drugged-up, or just plain dangerous - these are the residents convicted in the Stanthorpe court this week.

        Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

        Premium Content Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

        News The federal funding windfall is part of a new push to help the region adapt to...

        Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland

        Premium Content Man winched to safety after paragliding crash in bushland

        News A man has suffered spinal and pelvic injuries after crashing into a tree while...

        Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        Premium Content Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        News We explain what the next stage of the vaccine rollout means for you