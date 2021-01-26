GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

SERVING UP: Judith Petersen, Cheryl Wickham, and Melissa Lamb manning the food tent at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club Australia Day Breakfast. Picture: Jessica Paul

Community members were joined by local representatives and even travellers from far and wide at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast.

With the beloved annual event now approaching its 40th year, residents from the Southern Downs joined visitors from across Queensland to mark the national holiday.

The community organisation served up foods such as billy tea and damper alongside sausages, eggs and other treats.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, and councillors Ross Bartley, Cynthia McDonald, and Stephen Tancred were also in attendance.

Check out the full gallery from the Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast here:

