Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

US Inauguration: Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem
Music

Gaga explains bizarre inauguration outfit

by Nick Bond
21st Jan 2021 8:13 AM

Lady Gaga was the standout star among the performances at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, delivering a stirring rendition of the US national anthem.

And Gaga also stole the show with her typically OTT fashion - a Star Wars-meets-Hunger Games ensemble teaming a giant voluminous red skirt with French braids and an oversized gold brooch.

The brooch was a dove holding an olive branch, symbolising peace, as Gaga herself explained:


… But more than a few fans felt it reminded them of the 'Mockingjay' symbol from the popular Hunger Games franchise:

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump was "particularly upset" that stars like Gaga and J Lo had been booked to perform or attend at Biden's inauguration.

Trump and Gaga have a chequered history, with the President launching a bizarre public feud against the popular singer during the final stages of last year's election campaign, publicly badmouthing her at rallies after she threw her support behind Joe Biden.

 

Originally published as Gaga explains bizarre inauguration outfit

More Stories

entertainment inauguration joe biden lady gaga music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        Premium Content ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        News Councillor slams colleague as SDRC decides on plans to invest millions of dollars in the Stanthorpe gallery.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        Premium Content Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        News ‘This award is for their memory’: This Southern Downs hero was recognised after...

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available...