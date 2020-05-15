Menu
The customer was furious when they noticed the extra charge. Picture: Twitter/@talialikeitis
Offbeat

Fury over hidden detail in receipt

by Ben Feuerherd
15th May 2020 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM

The owners of a restaurant in Missouri in the US are pleading with people online to stop harassing their employees after a customer posted a photo of their receipt that showed she was charged a "COVID-19 surcharge" for a meal.

The customer posted the photo of the receipt from Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge in West Plains on May 11, writing: "Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?"

The tweet went viral, and Twitter users began hurling insults at the staff of the restaurant for the surcharge, the steakhouse wrote in a Facebook post.

They wrote that the surcharge was applied because of an increase in the price of meat and poultry because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Please understand we are not doing this to take advantage of you guys!" the restaurant wrote in the Facebook post.

"We are doing this hoping we can adjust the surcharge weekly rather than just raise all of our prices on our menu due to increase prices from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood and produce," they added.

Meat prices in the US have shot up in recent weeks, increasing more than 8 per cent in April.

In response to the backlash, the restaurant said it would take the surcharge off and instead raise their prices across the board.

However, it added that it would be offering a "good promo deal" so customers can "enjoy our meal with a low cost".

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

