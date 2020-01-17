Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

Eve Franklin snapped this photo of Hayden Franklin dancing around in yesterday's rain in Stanthorpe.

Eve Franklin snapped this photo of Hayden Franklin dancing around in yesterday's rain in Stanthorpe.

WE didn’t see the severe thunderstorms that had been predicted but Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt received a healthy dose of rain over the past 24 hours.

While the Bureau of Meteorology’s rain gauge only tipped out 12mm, BoM forecaster Rosa Hoff said totals were slightly higher than that.

“From 9am yesterday to 9am this morning we saw slightly higher totals around town than that 12mm

“The highest being 45mm around Broadwater.

“We have seen generally around that 10-30mm for the Stanthorpe area.”

West of Stanthorpe, near Texas, Upper Bracker Ck received 53mm.

Broadmere in the Western Downs saw a whopping 154mm.

“We’re continuing to have chance of showers and storms on the forecast for today and indeed into tomorrow,” Ms Hoff said.

“There’s a 95 per cent chance of rain today. Could see around 10 to 30mm today and tomorrow there’s a 90 per cent chance of any rain with possible rainfall at about 8-25mm at this stage.”

Ms Hoff said we can thank an upper trough to the south east, combining with a surface trough to the west, for the recent rainfall.

“We are expecting rainfall to ease back around Sunday morning though.

“There is a possibility still of severe storms for the area today.”