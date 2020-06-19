Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

THE past few months has been a testing time for most but for those who have lost a loved one, the COVID-19 restrictions have amplified the grief.

The Queensland government has admitted its restrictions on funerals were one of the hardest measures to enforce during the crisis.

At one point, only 10 people could attend a funeral. That has now changed with the government easing the restrictions to allow up to 100 people.

Ray Mattiazzi from Stanthorpe’s Carnarvon Funeral Services admitted it has been difficult.

“For us, whether it’s 20 or 10 or 100, everything is still the same but for families who have had to decide who to invite or who can’t come, that’s been difficult,” Mr Mattiazzi said.

He said some people had been delaying services and opting to hold memorials down the track.

“A lot are starting to have memorials now,” Mr Mattiazzi said.

“Some just didn’t have anything because of all the restrictions. When it’s cremation, the logistics are not as involved.”

They’ve had to alter a number of things, including their funeral notices.

“We had to change it and not put a day or time on them. Usually they’d say ‘relatives and friends are respectfully invited’.”

While they are now allowed 100 people, the business has to maintain a register of names and phone numbers for eight weeks if a case of COVID-19 were to occur.

“We’re thankful we haven’t had to deal with anything like that.

“Hopefully we never have to use that register.

“This has all been unprecedented.”

Mr Mattiazzi oversaw a funeral of 50 people today (Friday) and said they still have to implement social distancing measures.

“We had one funeral that was live streamed. That worked pretty well for the family so we do offer that,” he said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said limiting attendances at funerals was the most difficult direction she had to impose.

“There have been occasions where I have had to decline exemptions because of the COVID-19 risk,” she said.

“I’m relieved that we have contained COVID-19 to the point where we can begin lifting limitations on important events like funerals.”