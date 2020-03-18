Fundraiser shines light on coronavirus panic buying

SATURDAY’s rugby league carnival brought humour to the coronavirus scare, using the global panic to support a great cause.

Gremlins president Lindsay Adams said the club had organised to raffle off hampers, meats trays and a signed Justin Hodges picture, when volunteer Debbie Wilmot decided to shine light on the current worldwide situation.

“She (Debbie Wilmot) was walking around selling raffle tickets and came up to me asking if the club had a roll of toilet paper to spare,” Mr Adams said.

Mrs Wilmot said ‘it was a hit’, with plenty of people putting their hand up to buy a ticket.

“People were laughing and smiling, everyone thought it was hilarious,” she said.

“With all the chaos that’s going around with toilet paper I thought it was a great idea.”

Mrs Wilmot said it was a great day, with the smiles of parents and children making her day.

“It was great walking around and seeing everyone so happy.

“After all the devastation we have been through it was a nice change.”

Mr Adams said the raffle raised more than $1000, with all proceedings made donated back into club.