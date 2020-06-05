Menu
FAIR CALL: Emergency management minister David Littleproud wants funding to be fair and equitable for Australians living in different states.
News

Funding undergoes review for a fairer outcome

Saavanah Bourke
5th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
REGARDLESS of which state you live in people across Australia will receive a fair amount of assistance under the national disaster recovery funding.

Emergency management minister David Littleproud said a review was being undertaken to ensure the program is equitable for Australians living in different states.

“The devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires affected multiple states at the same time,” Mr Littleproud said.

“However different types and levels of assistance were provided across each state.”

Mr Littleproud said the goal was to not only improve the national disaster recovery funding arrangements for Queenslanders, but all Australians also.

He said the review will look into how each state applies the funding and whether the program should be adjusted to deliver more assistance for Australians regardless of where they live.

“Affected communities rightly expect that governments will act quickly following a disaster and provide recovery assistance as soon as possible,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The review will examine whether any parts of the current arrangements can be streamlined so that governments can respond quicker and more effectively to community recovery needs.”

Emergency management ministers have also agreed the review will look at how the funding can be better used to make damaged infrastructure more resilient through the rebuilding process.

“This has been successfully done in Queensland with public infrastructure being built back better so that it can withstand the impacts of future disasters,” he said.

“This not only improves community resilience but is more cost effective for all levels of government in the long-term.”

Mr Littleproud said the government will continue its work towards improving funding arrangements for all Australians.

funding minister for agriculture david littleproud state disaster recovery fund state government
Stanthorpe Border Post

